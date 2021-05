WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Robert Gatton.

Robert served as an Army medic and surgical tech at the end of World War II. He received an honorable discharge and then came home to the family farm in Mahaska County.

Robert now enjoys spending time with his wife of 74 years, their three children, nine grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren. Robert is active in his church and plans to celebrate his 95th birthday this July.