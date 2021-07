WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Rick Freeman of Des Moines.

Rick spent 12 years in the U.S. Army, serving in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Just Cause, and aiding in the capture of Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.

Rick’s oldest son has since enlisted in the military, following in his father’s footsteps. Rick’s family says he is a “patriotic, Harley riding, family loving man.”