BOONE, Iowa --The Boone County Freedom Rock was dedicated on Veterans Day 2020. But the ceremony had to wait four years, while the county paused to honor some other veterans.

"It started back in 2014 when Misty Stumbo, who lost her son in Iraq in 2006, was able to come up with the money for a down payment on having Bubba Sorenson come to Boone and paint a freedom rock," said Fred Greiner, Chair of Boone County Freedom Rock group. "So I took another year and a half or so to get organized and we put together a small committee and was able to find a rock nearby in a quarry that Mike and Jane Madden donated the rock."