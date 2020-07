WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Richard “Dick” Ruths of Des Moines.

Ruths served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following the war, he attended Drake University and enlisted in the Army Reserve. After graduating, he was called up to serve in the Korean War. Ruths was stationed on the front lines working as a forward observer.

Ruths passed away in 1989 at the age of 66.