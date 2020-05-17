Salute to Veterans: Ralf Hoifeldt

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Ralf Hoifeldt.

Hoifeldt was born in Denmark and served in the Danish coast guard until 1950. He came to the United States the next year and was drafted in 1952. Hoifeldt served for two years with the 42nd Artillery Battalion in Germany.

Afterward, Hoifeldt attended Grand View University and then Drake University. He and his sweetheart, Inga, have been married for over 65 years, raising their three children in Urbandale, where they still live. Hoifeldt will turn 90 years old at the end of this month.