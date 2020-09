WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Orville Von Ehwegen of Sac City.

Von Ehwegen was drafted into the Army in 1942 and served as an engineer with an amphibious brigade during World War II. He was deployed to Australia, New Guinea, the Philippines and Korea.

Von Ehwegen was honorably discharged in 1945 and returned to Sac City. That is where he still lives on his own at 103 years old.