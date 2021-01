DES MOINES, Iowa -- Veterans began lining up in. s strip mall parking lot on Euclid on Tuesday afternoon. The bright sunny weather gave everyone a lift. A crew of workers gathered to hand out a couple of pallets of food.

"It helps us a lot especially with Social Security you don’t get much," said Burt Ryan, a Vietnam Veteran from Des Moines. "We try to make ends meet it’s a little tough.