Salute to Veterans: Merle Nichols

WHO 13 is proud to salute the late Merle Nichols of Commerce, Iowa.

Merle served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945 and was part of the first wave to land on Omaha Beach during World War II. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars for his service.

Merle also served with the Railway Military Police and once guarded General Patton’s train. He later studied auto mechanics in Swindon, England, which led him to his career at International Harvester where he was a semi-truck mechanic for 26 years.

Merle passed away in 1991, leaving behind a wife, a son, three daughters, and seven grandchildren.