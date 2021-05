BAXTER, Iowa -- The Baxter Community School District's most recent school board meeting showed a clear divide among administrators and parents when it comes to a current mask mandate in the classroom. "This is a very divisive issue. People are divided all over our country about this and Baxter is not unique in that sense," said the district's superintendent Dr. Mickolyn Clapper.

Opponents of the mandate referenced low case numbers in Jasper County and demanded their children have a choice in mask wearing. Christie Wiebbecke voiced her displeasure at the April 14 meeting. She said, "There is direct liability in an instance where the school is forcing my child to wear a mask and there is serious injury or death that may occur while participating in a mandated school event with that mask requirement."