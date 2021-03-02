Salute to Veterans: Lloyd Patterson

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Lloyd Patterson of Oskaloosa.

Lloyd enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served onboard a tank landing ship during World War II. Lloyd was in charge of deploying soldiers and equipment in the Pacific Theater and often while under enemy fire. After completing active duty service in 1946, Lloyd remained in the Navy Reserve for another eight years.

Lloyd is now 98 years old. He lives in the home he has owned since 1964 and still handles all the day-to-day chores.