NEWTON, Iowa -- The Jasper County Veterans Affairs Commission, along with the Newton American Legion, are hosting an informational meeting for veterans who may have questions. The meeting will be held April 29 at the Newton American Legion Post 111, located at 1101 W. 4th St. S., Newton, Iowa at 5 p.m.

"We’re going to have representatives from the VA hospital, the Vet Center," said Jerry Nelson, commander of Legion Post 111. "There will also be a meal. It will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary. We'll have lots of items that are going to be distributed by the Veterans Affairs Office."