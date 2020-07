LAKE PARK, Iowa — A few years back Lake Park American Legion member Jim Kessler had an idea. He would pass by the Ray "Bubba" Sorensen Freedom Rock in Adair County. He thought it would be great to have a monument to veterans like that in his town. Then he learned Sorensen planned to take the Freedom Rock painting around the state of Iowa.

“When he started painting rocks in different counties, I became aware of it through the newspaper article in Sheldon,” said Kessler. “So I made some inquiries and found out that yes it’s all possible. All I have to do is submit an application and have some funds in the bank.”