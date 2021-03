WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Kenneth Underberg.

Kenneth enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old. He was deployed in World War II from 1946 to 1948 in occupied Japan and was stationed on the USS Polaris. He was then called back to service in Japan during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953, stationed on the USS Casinghead.

Kenneth is a proud member of the American Legion in Livermore. He will celebrate his 93rd birthday in May.