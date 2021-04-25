Salute to Veterans: Keith Reicks

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Keith Reicks of Ridgeway.
Keith enlisted in the U.S. Navy right out of high school in 1968. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor and assigned to the USS Benjamin Stoddert. He served across the globe with stops in Singapore, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. Keith also took part in the Apollo 13 recovery in 1969. Keith now enjoys spending time with his wife and entertaining his four grandchildren. He also happens to be the father of WHO 13 photojournalist Trent Reicks.