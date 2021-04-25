Salute to Veterans: Keith Reicks

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Joe Sciorrotta of West Des Moines.

Joe ran away from home when he was 16 years old and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He had to lie about his age in order to get in and was deployed to the Vietnam War when he was just 17 years old. Joe served six years in the military before returning to Iowa to work as a hair stylist in the metro and a realtor with Iowa Realty for more than 30 years.