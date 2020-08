WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Joseph Byars of Des Moines. Byars enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was just 17 years old and is still serving 16 years later.

He has deployed multiple times in his military career, most recently in July of last year. Byars returned from that deployment in June. His wife, Nikki, and two children were very happy to finally have him back home.