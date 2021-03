WHO 13 is proud to salute the late Joseph Bennett Sr.

Joseph served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He took part in the Tet Offensive from 1968 to 1969. He then enlisted in the Iowa Air National Guard for another 17 years. Following his service, Joseph worked at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines and as a postal worker in Panora. Joseph was a member of the Panora American Legion.