WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Jerry Thomas from Oskaloosa.

Jerry went to boot camp in Texas. He was briefly stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and then deployed during Vietnam. He worked in military intelligence from 1966 to 1968.

After the war, Jerry came home, started a family and helped raise his six children. He eventually retired from Johnson Machine Works in Chariton. Jerry is a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan.