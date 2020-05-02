Salute to Veterans: Jerry Kennedy

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Jerry Kennedy of Grand Junction.

Kennedy served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. During the war, he was wounded in an attack but still managed to hold his position and protect his fellow soldiers. After spending several months in the hospital recovering, Kennedy was awarded the Purple Heart.

Following his service, Kennedy returned to Grand Junction and only recently retired from farming.

Now his full-time job is keeping up with his 25 grandchildren.

WHO 13 thanks you for your service!