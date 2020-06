WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Jeremiah Martin of Marshalltown.

Jeremiah served onboard the U.S.S. Hunley during a 25-year career in the U.S. Navy. While working as a Navy medic on the battlefields of Vietnam he was injured by a mortar shell and eventually awarded the purple heart.

Jeremiah now lives at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown and will turn 82 in July.

Thank you for your service, Jeremiah.