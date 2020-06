ATLANTIC, Iowa — For 14 years Steve Livengood was a Iowa National Guard staffer at the Armory in Atlantic. When the Guard decided to close the Armory, Livengood found himself retired as an employee of the Guard.

Fast forward to 2020. Livengood is now part owner of the Armory where once served the Iowa National Guard. Livengood serves as president of the Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise, or ARISE. That group was founded to preserve the old Rock Island Depot, and later expanded to include other area historic buildings, including the former Armory, which also has been the Atlantic Legion Hall.