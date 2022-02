WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Jack Lingelbach of Urbandale.

Jack served in the U.S. Army. He spent six years living in Germany and was deployed to Kosovo for a year. He has since retired but remains very active with the VFA. Jack’s family says the work helps him maintain his military connections, while helping other veterans in the process.

Jack has four children, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In May, he will celebrate his 43rd wedding anniversary.