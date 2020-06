WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Jack Kibbie of Emmetsburg.

Kibbie enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 22 years old and served as a tank commander during the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement during his service.

Following the military, Kibbie farmed and served in the Iowa Legislature. Kibbie was a state senator from 1964 to 1968 and then again from 1988 to 2013.