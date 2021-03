UNION, Iowa -- Kenny Lloyd served in Korea in the 1970's. After he returned home, he was involved in an accident when a porch railing gave way. He fell to the ground breaking his back. As he was recovering the VA sent him to the National Wheel Chair Games, in San Diego.

"Before I went I thought there were only two types of wheel chairs, said Lloyd. "That really opened my eyes to see some 500 athletes in wheel chairs."