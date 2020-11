PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa -- A few years back the American Legion Post 108 in the Marion County town of Pleasantville completed a major renovation of their local Legion Hall building. Wondering what to put on the walls of the building, they had an ambitious idea, to honor all the veterans they could find from the community.

"These are all Pleasantville people on the walls here well we kind of use the Pleasantville school district as our boundaries for the pictures," said Post 108 member Dennis Murphy. "It just was an idea that Gordon Meachum and I had."