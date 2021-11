CLIVE, Iowa -- Business has been really good at Christian Brothers Automotive in Clive, owner Bill Tiernan said, but that brings a challenge: He needs more workers. "For me, it means I have a need," he said of his current situation.

Some Iowans chose not to travel much during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, others worked from home and still others left the workforce entirely. That meant that drivers weren't putting as many miles on their vehicles. But Tiernan said that has now changed and he needs more help in the shop. "$10,000 is the least that we can do," Tiernan said of his new strategy to find qualified auto technicians.