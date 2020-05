VAN METER, Iowa -- Coming out of a Memorial Day Weekend, we had a chat with the guy who works to help Veterans in Iowa. Steve Lukan is the Director of the Iowa Department of Veteran's Affairs.

"I think one thing we would really like to stress is that there are a lot of resources out there for veterans, each county has a veterans service office, a veteran service officer, it’s just a good time especially if you’re undergoing any type of financial hardship or mental hardship those type of things it’s a good time to reach out to those resources," said Lukan. "There’s veteran services organizations out there around the state that can help you potentially file a claim with the VA."