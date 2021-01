WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Gary Hawhee of West Des Moines.

Gary enlisted in the U.S. Navy right out of high school and served on the USS Irwin during the Korean War. At 90 years old, Gary recently self-published his first book titled “Adventures Before We Were Twelve.” The book is a collection of stories about life on the farm in the 1930s and 1940s in southwest Iowa. For information on how to order the book, you can email garysadventures1930@yahoo.com