RADCLIFFE, Iowa -- A few years ago the Radcliffe American Legion Post 317 realized its old building was showing signs of aging. The question is, what should be done about it? Should they restore the old building, or put up a new structure?

"The original legion building was on this same site," said Heath Stolee, Post 317 Commander. "It was built 1949 after the guys got back from WWII, old clay, block concrete steps were cracked just old age with all."