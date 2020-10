AMES, Iowa -- For Veterans leaving military service, there is a question for most, what next? That is something Victory Trades Alliance is trying to help with. The coalition of trades organizations are in search of workers to do things like welding, carpentry, plumbing and electrical. The organization came together early in 2020. Chaunte Hall is the President of Victory Trades Alliance. She spent 10 years active duty, and 5 years in reserve in the Air Force.

"It’s an organization that a lot of individuals from the trades mechanical electrical and plumbing came together to start this organization that’s geared toward changing the narrative of the trade," said Hall. "Making individuals aware of the opportunity within the trade."