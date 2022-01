DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Iowa legislator "flipped off" those he said don't believe as he does during a rally at the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday afternoon. Representative Bobby Kaufmann--a Wilton Republican who is the son of Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann--made the obscene gesture as he finished his remarks before a few hundred supporters of the Convention of States movement in the Capitol Rotunda.

"When it comes to these gun-grabbing, freedom-hating, over-regulating, civil liberty-violating tyrants," Kaufmann said, "Here's my message...(holds up both middle fingers) thank you."