WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Jon Schneider of Urbandale.

Jon joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served on a destroyer that searched for Russian mines off the coast of Cuba, North Africa, France and Italy. Jon was severely injured off the coast of Italy when a torpedo backfired. The accident left him paralyzed at just 19 years old. For the past 33 years, he has served president of the Iowa Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America.