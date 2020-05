WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Darrel Van Der Kamp of Ankeny.

Van Der Kamp served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Vietnam War in 1966. His mission involved delivering supplies to front line soldiers by helicopter.

Following his service, Van Der Kamp started a family and farmed in the Kellogg area. He still faithfully attends reunions of the C Company 4th Division.

WHO 13 thanks you for your service!