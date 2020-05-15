Salute to Veterans: Darold Sidmore

WHO 13 is proud to salute the service of Darold Sidmore of Hampton.

Darold lied about his age to enlist in the Army at the age of 17 during World War II. After four weeks of training he deployed to the South Pacific.

Darold took part in the assaults on seven different beach heads of Japanese-controlled territory. He was award the Purple Heart after being wounded in one of those assaults.

Following his military service, Darold went to work building and renovating homes in the Butler County area. He has three daughters, two grandchildren and just celebrated his 95th birthday earlier this year.