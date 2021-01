COLFAX, Iowa -- In Colfax Fredena Pion, her daughter Stephanie Linn, and sister Margie Heston, got to looking at their family tree, and realized something. There were a number of stories of military heroism, and even one of their relatives who paid the ultimate price for service.

It all started with her Great-Great Maternal Grandfather John Jacob Ulrich, who served as a flag bearer in the Civil War.