DES MOINES, Iowa -- Louis Fountain's three-year battle with leukemia has never stopped him from showing up for those who needed him most. On Tuesday night as Johnston and Roosevelt battled on the basketball court, the community hoped to lend a financial assist.

"I'm not surprised at all. Louis is such an incredible person and people love to show up for him because he has always been the one to show up for other people," said Fountain's friend and fundraiser organizer Katie Bose.