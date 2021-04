SLATER, Iowa -- An Iowa marine's candid photos of life aboard a WWII-era submarine are now telling his story at the Heritage Hall Museum. Slater-native Bill Schaudt documented his years aboard the U.S. Navy submarine "Guavina." His daughter recently donated his collection of photos to the museum.

"He’s been gone quite a long time, but his daughter found the cache of his photos," said Louise O’Donnell, who serves as the secretary of the museum. "He was the official photographer on the submarine Guavina, and she found all these negatives that had never been developed. She developed them, and there were letters, there were records, all kinds of things, but she gave them to us."