Salute to Veterans: Chuck Pletke

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Chuck Pletke of Waukee.

Chuck served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a platoon leader and company commander at Marine Corps schools in Quantico, Virginia. During his service, he deployed with the 3rd Battalion to the Philippines, Japan and Korea. He also served in the Vietnam War.

Following his service, Chuck worked as the executive director of the Spencer Family YMCA for 30 years. He currently serves as the chaplain of the Larry Nehring Detachment of the Marine Corps League.