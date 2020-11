CLARION, Iowa — A Veteran’s Day program will be held in Clarion, as a drive up event at the High School parking lot in Clarion.

“We’re going have the program out at the high school parking lot, only 50 or 60 spaces, we can put cars I’m not sure how many were going to have show up,” said Dennis Mraz of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Clarion. “Wouldn’t be possible, but of one of my guys has an FM transmitter that he uses for his Christmas programs, and I asked if we could use it to do a program for Veterans Day where everybody stays in their cars.”