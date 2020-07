WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Charles Fred Kuntz of Winterset.

Kuntz enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He served as a tailgunner and flew in more than 50 combat missions in a B-17 while serving in the European theater. Six weeks after Kuntz completed his service, the plane he served in was shot down.

After the military Kuntz worked as an engineer at WHO Radio. This year he celebrated his 97th birthday.