WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran David Schroer of Bondurant.

David served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1991. Following his service, David worked as a firefighter with the Carroll Fire Department. That led to him returning to school to become an EMT and paramedic. David now works as a paramedic and firefighter with the Ankeny and Bondurant fire departments.