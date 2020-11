WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Brad Kasal of Afton.

Kasal enlisted in the U.S. Marines when he was 17 years old. During a battle in Fallujah, Iraq, Kasal was shot seven times while using his body to shield another soldier. He was awarded the Navy Cross, the second highest award for valor in combat.

Kasal retired from the military in 2018 after 34 years of service. He now dedicates his time to helping young cadets.