BOONE, Iowa -- Midland Power Cooperative was ready when Wednesday's storm hit. They had stocked up on wooden poles and called in extra power crews before the storm.

"There were a lot of poles down, tree damage, and then following Wednesday night was really challenging. You’re in the dark, the winds are still there, trying to figure out what’s going. Just getting an assessment of the damage was a big challenge initially," said Bill McKim, CEO of Midland Power. "We're working really hard, we go about 16 hours and then try to get them eight hours off, all safety is a huge concern for us."