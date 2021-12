WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Bob Sanders of Lineville.

Bob volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War and was deployed as a combat engineer with the U.S. Marine Corps. His service ended in 1967 when he was hit by shrapnel from an explosion. Bob recovered from his injuries and was awarded the Purple Heart.

After the war, he returned to farming in Wayne County. Bob and his wife, Jean, have been married since 1968. They raised two daughters and have five grandchildren.