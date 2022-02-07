Dr. Andrea Hickman served as a physician in the U.S. Air Force. She served for five years in Turkey, Germany, Afghanistan and Qatar. Andrea returned to Des Moines in 2015 and took a job at the VA hospital where she tends to patients.

Andrea’s grandfather, Cyrus Kirk, was influential in her decision to join the Air Force. Cyrus was a pilot in Europe during World War II. He flew 32 missions and completed 22 of them over Germany in the B-26 Martin Marauder, nicknamed the “Widow Maker.”

At the end of the war, Cyrus flew missions to remove prisoners from concentration camps. He is the last remaining member of his crew. Cyrus recently celebrated his 100th birthday.