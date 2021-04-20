Radcliffe Opens New American Legion Hall Building

RADCLIFFE, Iowa — A few years ago the Radcliffe American Legion Post 317 realized its old building was showing signs of aging. The question is, what should be done about it? Should they restore the old building, or put up a new structure?

“The original legion building was on this same site,” said Heath Stolee, Post 317 Commander. “It was built 1949 after the guys got back from WWII, old clay, block concrete steps were cracked just old age with all.”

In 2018 at Radcliffe Days they held a fund raising project with a concert.

“Jason Brown approached us with his concert series that he wanted to start giving back to the community,” said Stolee. “We linked up with him and we did our first fundraising concert with him here on Main Street for Radcliffe Days on July 2018, kicked off the fundraising campaign with $100,000 that night.”

The old building was burned down as a firefighter training event.

“We had our local Radcliffe Fire Department, Hubbard, Iowa Falls, and Buckeye, seven different volunteer fire departments came together,” said Stolee.

Then the Legion members and the community agreed to proceed with building a new structure. Before long they had raised $400,000 and the project ended up costing around $500,000. They are still trying to raise $30,000 for the final expenses. The Legion Hall is Radcliffe’s Community Center. It’s equipped with the latest technology for showing videos. It’s ready for weddings or funerals, or whoever needs a space.

The Legion post here has 24 members and has worked with the community to make this come about.

“I think there’s five of us that are Desert Storm to Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Stolee. “We got Vietnam, and Korea guys, and we just lost our last World War II member here this last week.”

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting on April 24th at 5 pm. There will also be a free-will offering supper served.