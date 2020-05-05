One Hundred Meals Given to Des Moines Area Vets

Des Moines, Iowa — The mission of Veterans’ Perspective is to tell the stories of veterans through the lens and perspective of another military vet. Sara Maniscalco Robinson founded the group to do video work. For May Day, she planned a day to serve veterans.

She gathered some volunteers and some contributions to deliver 100 meals to veterans.

“What we’re doing tonight is taking free meals to veterans and leaving them on their doorstep,” said Robinson. “Help these veterans have dinner together and have some camaraderie during the quarantine.”

Robinson said she appreciates the contributions, which helped make this possible.

“First, Fareway wanted to donate the meat, so I said sure. Then the food truck said ‘yeah, let’s do this.’ Before I knew it, we were buying 100 meals for veterans, all donated from the local community,” said Robinson.

The meals were produced by the Big Red Food Truck and the tater truck called Hotsy Totsy.

“Iowa veterans reached out to us and asked if we’d be interested in helping,” said Shon Bruellman, Big Red Truck Chef. “We jumped at the opportunity when we heard that they were they were doing something like this.”

Volunteers helped to assemble the bags with meals, along with “thank you” cards to veterans.

“Tonight we’re giving out a smoked barbecue pork loin sandwich, cheesy potatoes and bacon flavored baked beans,” said Bruellman.

