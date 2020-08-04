Nation of Patriots Ride to Help Veterans

AMES, Iowa — A group called Nation of Patriots has been reaching out to help veterans in need, by raising money through local motorcycle rides. The 100% volunteer non-profit raises dollars to help on the local level, and nationally.

In Ames a local ride was held to Mason City last week.

“It originates in Wisconsin they do 100 stops 100 days they travel all around the nation and we raise funds for the veterans,” said Randy Johns, of Zylstra Harley Davidson, in Ames. “This will be the 10th annual ride that they’ve done.”

The Ames group headed to Mason City taking some back roads, including a cruise through the town of McCallsburg.

“We have Zylstra Harley Davidson Hog Chapter in Central Iowa and we also are involved with the American Legion riders from Ames and the Legion riders from Story City,” said Johns.

The group takes the flag from town to town on each leg of the ride.

“The funds that we raise in our area stay within the area we find a veteran that the need of help and the funds will be disbursed to him,” said Johns.

The group ties the fundraising efforts to annual events.

“Actually a little bit of a struggle this year the funds that were trying to raise because we normally do to Hog Roast each year we have a free-will donation at the hog roast and then that those funds have been going to a Nation of Patriots,” said Johns. “This year because of the coronavirus we’re not having a spring or fall Hog Roast.”

People can help contribute to this effort. Make checks out to Nation of Patriots, mail or drop off at Zylstra Harley Davidson 1930 East 13th Street, Ames IA 50010.