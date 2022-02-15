DES MOINES, Iowa — When Sandy Salmon decided she wanted to serve her country, she joined the US Marine Corps back in the late 70’s when not many women were Marines

“I had an uncle that was in the Marine Corps during World War II and he ended up not going overseas,” said Salmon, “That it was where I was first introduced to the Marine Corps, then I was a supply officer, so I was in the rear, with the gear.”

She had no hesitation to join the Marines.

“I love our country, I love the military, I had family members that served in the military so I felt like that was the call, I felt the call to go into the military and so I did so I served from 1977 to 1980,” said Salmon. I was stationed in North Carolina and then in California at Twenty-Nine Palms.”

She said that the military service did a lot for her.

“You learn a lot in the military about discipline, and perseverance, doing things whether you feel like it or not,” said Salmon.

Now, after a career as a Home Educator, the Janesville Lawmaker has retired from that field and works as a State Representative. She also is Chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, and is working on a number of bills, including one to reform the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund.

“This bill will change the investment strategy of the veterans trust fund to be more like that a IPERS,” said Salmon. “IPERS is a solid strong investment fund and the veterans trust fund hadn’t been earning very much so we thought we switch the investments or switch the investment strategy, and try to get some more funding to be able to help more veterans, because the need is getting greater.”