Jasper County to Host Veterans Q&A

NEWTON, Iowa — The Jasper County Veterans Affairs Commission, along with the Newton American Legion, are hosting an informational meeting for veterans who may have questions. The meeting will be held April 29 at the Newton American Legion Post 111, located at 1101 W. 4th St. S., Newton, Iowa at 5 p.m.

“We’re going to have representatives from the VA hospital, the Vet Center,” said Jerry Nelson, commander of Legion Post 111. “There will also be a meal. It will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary. We’ll have lots of items that are going to be distributed by the Veterans Affairs Office.”

Nelson said the evening could cover a range of topics.

“A lot of times they’re looking for help with claims, or medical claims, also death benefits after the service member has passed,” said Nelson. “They’ve got questions on what’s available to them at that point, also the VA hospital in Des Moines if they have questions about that, and then also the VA Cemetery in Van Meter.”