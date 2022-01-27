Iowa Veterans Home leader recruited to return home

Know a veteran who deserves to be recognized for his or her service? Use the link below for a form to tell us about your vet and their service to our nation!

DES MOINES, Iowa — At the annual Veterans Day on the Hill there was an opportunity for those in the Iowa veteran community to get to know the new leader of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Marine Corps veteran Michael Peterson served all over the country, but it was while he was stationed in Washington DC, he had a conversation with US Senator Joni Ernst, who tried to find a job for him in a state where his parents grew up.

“By virtue of being born into the military and then joined the military myself,” said Peterson. “I looked at a lot of places but more than any place this feels like home.”

The senator’s initial efforts did not work out to bring Peterson to Iowa, so he took a teaching job in Texas.

“Just as I was getting ready to go back to teach another year, the phone rang, telling about this job,” said Peterson. “I came up, had a tour, and interviewed with the governor.”

He landed the job, and right away he had things on his plate, with COVID-19.

“With the new variant, if there is any good news about the new variant, that is typically very much milder it is much less lethal,” said Peterson. Now he has work to try to get back to the pre-pandemic state at the Veteran’s Home.

“Opening up the dining facility, opening up the canteen, which is a big and opening the baseball field,” said Peterson. “I just spoke to one of the Veterans service officers, who partners with a local charity to come out in the restore the baseball field.”

A new project is planned on the campus of the Iowa Veterans Home. The state will partner with the local community on a $7 million childcare center to be built on the campus.

“We’re in the early stages of raising money for a childcare facility that is going to be a joint venture between the state and the Marshalltown community,” said Peterson. “The state and the veterans home going to raise and provide funds to build a new facility on the grounds of the Iowa Veterans Home.”

The Veterans Home is working to raise a 10% match needed before construction can begin. The new center will have childcare for Veteran’s Home workers, and for members of the community. The plan is for children to eventually be able to interact with the residents of the Veteran’s Home.